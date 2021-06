I only have citizenship of Canada. I work for a US company on TN Status. I commute daily from home in Canada to office in US and back. I do not reside in the US. I get a W2 and file taxes with the IRS every year. I have property and equity only in Canada.

My Canadian bank is asking me a question if I am a US person for tax purposes or not? I believe that I am not a US person for tax purposes.

Can someone advise me on this?