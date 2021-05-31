Imagine a hospital in the middle of a city that sits on a valuable piece of land, like ocean-front in San Francisco or something.

Maybe the hospital earns net revenue of... $10M a year. Maybe the land is worth $100M. The hospital owners would need to operate for 10 years before they 'earn back' the value of the land that they could otherwise sell immediately. Now, historical owners might choose to continue operating a business rather than 'strip it for parts', because of some sort of emotional connection to the business [or perhaps because they never considered such a severe action, or don't foresee the same problems in the business model that downgrade the potential of future revenue]. But a hedge fund that just bought the hospital for $90M might have done so because they know the land is worth $100M. They don't care about the business [in this case a hospital] in particular, they just want to sell the land, liquidate the business, and walk away.

For something like Toys R Us, that can lead to significant long-term problems for laid-off employees, or local economies, or other various impacts. For something like a hospital, that can lead to even more severe outcomes [ultimately this is the simple conclusion of a for-profit healthcare system, that shareholder profit is not the same as 'best-healthcare'].