They are a lot of questions about the price of a bond or its yield.

Mine is specifically about the interest rate (the coupon):

How does a government (or its central Bank) determine the price of the coupon when issuing a new bond?

Exemple with France (source, I choose this country because it recently got out of a long period of negative interest rates) but the shape is the same for almost all the Eurozone:



Why do they want to pay 25ct for a 100€ debt when before (January 2021 for exemple) they could get the debt for free? (assuming a discount for bond issued with negative interest rate so the creditor does not lose money in the primary market)

Is it related to the bank rate (EONIA/ESTER) or the "urgency" for the government to issue more debt at a given time?