They are a lot of questions about the price of a bond or its yield.
- How would bonds fare if interest rates rose?
- Why would I not buy a bond for less than face value?
- Why invest in long term government bonds when the yield curve is inverting?
- What determines the interest rates of government bonds? (OP ask for the price movement of the bond, not the interest as stated in the title)
- ... and so on
Mine is specifically about the interest rate (the coupon):
How does a government (or its central Bank) determine the price of the coupon when issuing a new bond?
Exemple with France (source, I choose this country because it recently got out of a long period of negative interest rates) but the shape is the same for almost all the Eurozone:
Why do they want to pay 25ct for a 100€ debt when before (January 2021 for exemple) they could get the debt for free? (assuming a discount for bond issued with negative interest rate so the creditor does not lose money in the primary market)
Is it related to the bank rate (EONIA/ESTER) or the "urgency" for the government to issue more debt at a given time?