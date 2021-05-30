To make a 2021 contribution to a IRA or Roth IRA you will need income in 2021. You can't contribute more than you make.

I am assuming that you aren't married. If you are married then the two people can contribute as much as either their combined income or the annual maximum. This is true even if only one has outside income.

The good news is that you have until the end of December to earn the income, and until tax day in April 2022 to make the contribution.