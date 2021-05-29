I am an Indian citizen, F-1 Student in U.S, working for a U.S employer on my initial OPT. I am considered as a Non Resident Indian in India and a non resident alien in U.S for tax purposes in respective countries. My stocks, from my employer, are vesting in near future and I am trying fill out a W8-BEN form as accurately as possible to certify that I am a foreign national.

This is something I am most confused about. Field 3 asks for permanent residence address. In the instructions doc, it is mentioned "Your permanent residence address is the address in the country where you claim to be a resident for purposes of that country’s income tax." - What address should I enter here, my current U.S address or India home address? Can I give my India home address as permanent address here even though I am considered as a Non Resident Indian in India? Part-II, Field 10 asks if I would like to claim benefits from India-U.S tax treaty. Is there any benefits that is mentioned in India-US tax treaty that I can claim for this stock related purpose? I am not able to find any here. I see that I can claim benefits for the income I earned as a student from OPT but I want to make sure I didn't miss anything for the income earned from stocks.

It'd be really helpful to get some advice from people who submitted an W8-BEN for stock related purposes before to their stock brokers.

Thanks.