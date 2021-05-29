0

I am an Indian citizen, F-1 Student in U.S, working for a U.S employer on my initial OPT. I am considered as a Non Resident Indian in India and a non resident alien in U.S for tax purposes in respective countries. My stocks, from my employer, are vesting in near future and I am trying fill out a W8-BEN form as accurately as possible to certify that I am a foreign national.

  1. This is something I am most confused about. Field 3 asks for permanent residence address. In the instructions doc, it is mentioned "Your permanent residence address is the address in the country where you claim to be a resident for purposes of that country’s income tax." - What address should I enter here, my current U.S address or India home address? Can I give my India home address as permanent address here even though I am considered as a Non Resident Indian in India?

  2. Part-II, Field 10 asks if I would like to claim benefits from India-U.S tax treaty. Is there any benefits that is mentioned in India-US tax treaty that I can claim for this stock related purpose? I am not able to find any here. I see that I can claim benefits for the income I earned as a student from OPT but I want to make sure I didn't miss anything for the income earned from stocks.

It'd be really helpful to get some advice from people who submitted an W8-BEN for stock related purposes before to their stock brokers.

Thanks.

New contributor
Dhineshkumar is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Dhineshkumar is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.