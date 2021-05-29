DC College savings plan states the following and I'm wondering if the $8,0000 deduction for married couples filing jointly applies for all children or one child. For example, would a couple with two kids be able to take up to a $16,000 deduction?

"DC taxpayers who are account owners are eligible for a deduction in computing DC income tax of up to $8,000 for married couples filing jointly, where they have separate accounts, and $4,000 for individual filers for contributions to their DC College Savings Plan account." [1]

[1] FAQ item "Are there any special tax benefits for DC taxpayers?" - https://www.dccollegesavings.com/home/faqs.html