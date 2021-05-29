I look for a brokerage service that can automatically invest in an ETF every week and also has a working customer support phone number for technical issues.

For example, on every Monday, the brokerage will transfer $100 from my checking account to the brokerage account, and immediately invest the $100 into VT.

The plan requires the brokerage to support fractional shares for ETF. I know Robinhood has the function but does not have customer support over the phone. When there is a technical issue the lack of customer support can become a problem.