0

In "Valuing Financial Service Firms" by Aswath Damodaran he wrote

With working capital, we run into a different problem. If we define working capital as the difference between current assets and current liabilities, a large proportion of a bank’s balance sheet would fall into one or the other of these categories. Changes in this number can be both large and volatile and may have no relationship to reinvestment for future growth.

Why do we have such distribution where one side has more (things, I don't what to term them i.e. assets and liabilities in general) than other? Is it because how an asset or a liability is defined when used in the context of Bank or any Fin. Serv. Firm?

enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
CrownedEagle is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

CrownedEagle is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.