In "Valuing Financial Service Firms" by Aswath Damodaran he wrote

With working capital, we run into a different problem. If we define working capital as the difference between current assets and current liabilities, a large proportion of a bank’s balance sheet would fall into one or the other of these categories. Changes in this number can be both large and volatile and may have no relationship to reinvestment for future growth.

Why do we have such distribution where one side has more (things, I don't what to term them i.e. assets and liabilities in general) than other? Is it because how an asset or a liability is defined when used in the context of Bank or any Fin. Serv. Firm?