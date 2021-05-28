I'm looking to get another credit card. Generally speaking I find it difficult to cut through the marketing talk to find out what I'd really be getting myself into. I'm looking for one with high cashback, but I've heard some only apply the cash back once per year. For example, the American Express SimplyCash. I can't find anywhere where it says how or when the cash back will be applied. Also the Scotia momentum visa infinite. It says it has a first year annual fee wave so does that mean I can cancel after the first year for free?

Is there a specific word I should be looking for, to find the full terms of service document that explains the entire agreement? Can I call them up and ask these questions? Obviously they have a vested interest in selling their own card.