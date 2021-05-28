It's an example of the concept of leverage. Suppose a $1M company is financed with $900M of debt (90%) and $100M of equity (10%). Then say the company's net assets increases by 5% (5% of $1M is $50M) due to normal operations (net profit). Since debt is unchanged at this point, that means that the company's equity (assets - liabilities) goes from $100M to $150M, or a *** 50% increase ***. Because the firm is financed 90% with debt, it has a leverage of 10X, meaning that for every 1$ change in assets, equity changes by 10%, so a 5% change in assets results in a 50% change in equity.

But leverage works both ways - a loss would result in a drastic drop in equity. If the company lost 10%, reducing assets by $100M, all of its equity would be wiped out due to the leverage.