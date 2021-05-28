0

Let us treat debt as source of capital for Financial Service Firm and firm is operating on High Financial Leverage. Then how small changes in the value of the firm’s assets can translate into big swings in equity value?

Here is Original Paragraph from paper titled Valuing Financial Service Firms by Aswath Damodaran

  • The capital created from debt should be used for growth (and thus increased profits), not for paying normal expenses. Probably... :) – RonJohn 22 mins ago
It's an example of the concept of leverage. Suppose a $1M company is financed with $900M of debt (90%) and $100M of equity (10%). Then say the company's net assets increases by 5% (5% of $1M is $50M) due to normal operations (net profit). Since debt is unchanged at this point, that means that the company's equity (assets - liabilities) goes from $100M to $150M, or a *** 50% increase ***. Because the firm is financed 90% with debt, it has a leverage of 10X, meaning that for every 1$ change in assets, equity changes by 10%, so a 5% change in assets results in a 50% change in equity.

But leverage works both ways - a loss would result in a drastic drop in equity. If the company lost 10%, reducing assets by $100M, all of its equity would be wiped out due to the leverage.

  • Just Small query.. A. Damodaran wrote this while explaining difference between Fin. Serv. Firms and non-Financial one. So the point author want to make is.. Since banks operate at high leverage they can be wiped out by small change in asset value whereas other firms not, Right? – CrownedEagle 10 mins ago

