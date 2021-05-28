51 mins ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Apologies if I quoted too much! If I did, pls teach me how to quote better! I don't understand the sentence in my boldface.

Future annual investment return—6 percent?

Let’s consider the sources of return as they appear today. First, today’s dividend yield on stocks is not 4.4 percent (the historical rate), but 2 percent. Thus we can expect a deadweight loss of 2.4 percentage points per year in the contribution of dividend income to investment return.

As for corporate earnings, let’s assume that they will continue to grow (as, over time, they usually have) at about the pace of our economy’s expected nominal growth rate of 4 percent to 5 percent per year in gross domestic product (GDP) over the coming decade, below our nation’s long-term nominal growth rate of 6 percent plus.

If that expectation proves to be reasonably accurate, then the most likely expectation for the investment return on stocks would be in the range of 6 percent to 7 percent. I’ll be cautious and project an annual investment return averaging 6 percent.

Future annual speculative return — minus 2 percent?

Now consider speculative return. As 2017 began, the price/earnings multiple on stocks was 23.7 times. That figure is based on the past year’s reported earnings of the S&P 500. If the P/E ratio remains at that level a decade hence, speculative return would neither add to nor subtract from that possible 6 percent investment return [Emphasis mine].

Wall Street strategists generally prefer to calculate the P/E using projected operating earnings for the coming year, rather than past reported earnings. Such operating earnings exclude write-offs for discontinued business activities and other bad stuff, and projections of future earnings that may or may not be realized. Using projected operating earnings, Wall Street’s P/E ratio is only 17 times. I would disregard that projection.

My guess—an informed guess, but still a guess—is that, by decade’s end, the P/E ratio might ease down to, say, 20 times or even less. Such a revaluation would reduce the market’s return by about 2 percentage points per year, resulting in an annual rate of return of 4 percent for the U.S. stock market.

