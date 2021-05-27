I've heard that the amount you can contribute to an IRA is based upon your yearly income. Does anyone know the salary ranges and corresponding amounts that you can contribute within those ranges?
IRA can refer to Traditional IRA, Roth IRA or SEP-IRA. Can you clarify which one(s)? Or at least describe the situation of the contributor (employee/self-employed/contractor). – Morrison Chang 30 mins ago
Googling "income limits for contributing to an IRA" (which is the bulk of the subject of your question) quickly led to a Fidelity.com IRA FAQ that answers your question. – RonJohn 10 mins ago