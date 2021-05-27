I'm a software developer ( contractor inside IR35, if it's relevant). I'm officially registered and living in the U.K, my client(or employer - however you define) is also UK based - I've my house in the U.K. as well, however with the "Work From Home" flexibility I've been working from overseas, currently I'm in Tunisia and I've stayed and worked from here already 90 days in the calendar year 2021. I don't have Tunisian nationality and I'm officially staying here as a tourist. (If it helps I'm an EU national, not British)

I'm getting paid weekly and receive my payslips in the U.K, so obviously, I pay my taxes to the UK.

Do I need to take any action in regards to taxation? Is there anything that should make me stay in Britain physically?

What might be the potential side effects I might end up having? I heard about the 182,5 days per year rule for taxation - but I'm not quite sure how it works and if it's same rule for every country on earth.

Also if it's helpful, to avoid 90-day tourist rules I've left and entered Tunisia twice already.

Thanks in advance.