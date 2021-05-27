In the scope of a postgraduate valuation course I have to submit an analyst report for a company of my choice (including performance indicators, dividend discount model, discounted cash flow model, discounted abnormal earnings model and relative valuation).

The only condition is that it needs to have a history of at least five years of consolidated IFRS statements, so no US-GAAP.

Which company do you believe might be interesting to perform a valuation on? Or if you would advise against choosing an "interesting" company, which one would you suggest?