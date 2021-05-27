0

I'm 100% aware that we can't predict the market. But, we can somehow predict (Of course, not accurately) the market based on economic events. For example, If there is a big event like a Government banning cryptocurrencies, there a high chance of the market turning bearish. Also, an experienced trader prediction is more accurate than a new trader. Also, we need to spend some time going through economic news. So, is there any service that actually predicts market-based on economic events, Technical indicators, and using the experience of senior traders, etc.,

Is there any service like this?

