First hi, i've seen this in various places and i was wondering what are the benefits, both financial or non economic related, of marriage especially one with a pre-nup. I'm not intending on doing it, but im just interested because i never got in a secular society anyone would marry through the state without being for financial benefits. Secondly if there was a pre-nup when i wanted to marry a real partner could i divorce my platonic friend without having any severe repercussions for doing it Thirdly if the state found out it was a hoax or a scheme, could they charge me for something like fraud?

I would like to learn about the US's federal case and if possible in my own country Portugal, i wanted to ask in meta if we can post question about a non US case but i dont have enough reputation so...

Im not talking about immigration, the hypothesis would be both partners would be native ie either both american or both portuguese