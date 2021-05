I am an owner of advertising portal where I charge user for publishing adverts (advertising portal means online business). I want to operate across United State, eg. it doesn't matter if you are from California or Nevada you can publish adverts in my portal and I will charge you. It's works in some level of abstraction like AirBnB. Which company type should I choose? I read that it could be good to make LLC company in Delaware but in that way can I charge users from Illinois?