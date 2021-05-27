My understanding is that one can do a " breakout " trade if there is significant volume involved. If a "breakout" happens and there is "no volume" then it is to be seen as "being nothing".

I have also seen other times where there has been a large RED BAR (for example) but price continues to move upward (as seen in the attached picture).

What kind of volume must one see that indicates some kind of "commitment"? Is there an indicator out there that can be depended upon for such cases?

Any help, hints or advice would be greatly appreciate.