53 mins ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Say I live in country A yet my employer pays me in the currency of country B, is it worth while to buy puts on currency B to offset my exposure to that currency? In particular, I live in Canada and I am employed by an American company which pays me in USD. My expenses are relatively stable and measured in CAD, however my income fluctuates as the ratio of USD to CAD fluctuates. Is it worthwhile offsetting my exposure to the forex market, or do the risks out way the benefits.