Say I live in country A yet my employer pays me in the currency of country B, is it worth while to buy puts on currency B to offset my exposure to that currency? In particular, I live in Canada and I am employed by an American company which pays me in USD. My expenses are relatively stable and measured in CAD, however my income fluctuates as the ratio of USD to CAD fluctuates. Is it worthwhile offsetting my exposure to the forex market, or do the risks out way the benefits.
If my employer pays me in a currency different from the one I use, is it worth while to buy financial instruments to offset changes forex rates?
-
This site is not for financial advice – user161005 3 hours ago
-
Hi, welcome to economics.se, questions of personal finance are considered off topic here. You can ask those questions on personal finance and money stack – 1muflon1 53 mins ago