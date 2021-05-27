If more people WANT TO buy a stock, it climbs. If more people WANT TO sell a stock, it falls.

That is the correct statement.

But how can that be if there must be someone buying all the stocks that are sold? Are the stocks sold back to the company?

The stock market is an auction. If there are people who are motivated enough to spend what it takes to buy shares of a stock, then they'll bid enough that owners will eventually find a price at which they are willing to sell.

But... just like at any auction, not everyone gets to buy shares, because at some point the price rises beyond what they are willing to pay.