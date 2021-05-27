In very easy: If more people buy a stock, it climbs. If more people sell a stock, it falls.
But how can that be if there must be someone buying all the stocks that are sold? Are the stocks sold back to the company?
If more people WANT TO buy a stock, it climbs. If more people WANT TO sell a stock, it falls.
That is the correct statement.
But how can that be if there must be someone buying all the stocks that are sold? Are the stocks sold back to the company?
The stock market is an auction. If there are people who are motivated enough to spend what it takes to buy shares of a stock, then they'll bid enough that owners will eventually find a price at which they are willing to sell.
But... just like at any auction, not everyone gets to buy shares, because at some point the price rises beyond what they are willing to pay.
In terms of transactions, the buy and sell numbers must obviously be equal. We could quibble about numbers of shares vs numbers of people, but that’s not the point.
What is more relevant is the volume of intent. If more seek to sell than seek to buy, then in theory, once all buyers have done their business, sellers would likely lower their selling prices to entice more buyers into the market. Vice versa if there are more looking to buy.
It’s more nuanced than that, but the main point is that the words “buyers” and “sellers” are often used loosely, and can refer to those involved in transactions or those looking to transact.