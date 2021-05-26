I am considering making a purchase of over $3000 which would qualify as a business expense (I have a side hustle I would use it for). However, I don't anticipate generating income with it for a couple years. As I understand, if you don't actually make money you can't realize any tax savings. I'm trying to understand my options for realizing as much write of potential as possible. Suppose I make the purchase in 2021, but do not generate income until 2023. I make $1500 in 2023 and the same again in 2024. Is there a way to defer the depreciation out that far/further?

Also, is putting it on a credit card with no payment no interest for 18 months a way to accomplish something like this, or does the expense have to be realized when I actually take possession of the asset?