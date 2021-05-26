Annual reports of companies seem to always include multiple sections before the financial statements. For example, "financial highlights", "chairman's letter", "CEO's report", "corporate social responsibility", etc. From my understanding, the meat of an annual report is in the financial statements (and the associated notes), and not in all the parts filled by colorful pie charts, pictures of shiny new equipment, and pictures of smiling people. How important are the sections that are not part of the financial statements? Can I skip them completely?