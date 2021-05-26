0

In futures (for commodities, indices, fx...); Is 1 option for 100 future contracts ? For example: If I want to make a covered call option for Gold and for micro Dow jones future, How much should I buy ? Gold : (price (1 ounce) * 100 (one contract amount) * 100 ) ? Micro e-mini dow : (price: 34288 * 5 (micro is 5x djia I think) * 100) ?

There's not a universal standard - for options on futures, typically the option contract is for one futures contract, which may be for a certain number of units of the underlying (e.g. 1,000 barrels of oil of 100 troy oz of gold).

But it's not universal - you'd need to look at the specifications of the option contract to be certain.

