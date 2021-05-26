A dividend represents a portion of a company’s earnings and its size depends on the payout rate and the number of shares that you own.

A capital gain is the profit from purchasing stock at one price and selling it at a higher price.

An area of confusion for some is when a mutual fund makes a capital gains distributions at the end of the year. Some think of it as a dividend but it is not. It is the result the fund's realized capital gains from trading and these gains must be passed along to its shareholders.