Is dividends the same as capital gains? If not, what is the difference?
They are different.
Dividends are profits of a company that are shared with stockholders.
Capital gains are the net profit from selling an investment.
Excellant, thanks for the clear explaination. I needed to know whether I should lump together dividens from my company with gains from investing for tax purposes. I think you've made it clear that these two are different and therefore should not be lumped. – CiaranWelsh 8 mins ago
A dividend represents a portion of a company’s earnings and its size depends on the payout rate and the number of shares that you own.
A capital gain is the profit from purchasing stock at one price and selling it at a higher price.
An area of confusion for some is when a mutual fund makes a capital gains distributions at the end of the year. Some think of it as a dividend but it is not. It is the result the fund's realized capital gains from trading and these gains must be passed along to its shareholders.