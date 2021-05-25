The US government can but the levers to control the rate of money creation, i.e. monetary policy, are primarily held by the central bank (the Fed) not Congress. The Fed could allow money to be created faster but that would, naturally, lead to higher inflation. If there is more money in the system, each dollar will tend to be worth less than it was previously. That in turn will tend to counteract some of the benefit of the stimulus program. If you have $1,000 and the government gives you another $1,000 so you have $2,000 but the Fed allows inflation to reduce the purchasing power of your $2,000 to what $1,000 bought prior to the stimulus, you're no better off for having received the stimulus money and are unlikely to go out and spend the money in a way that will actually stimulate the economy.

This is, more or less, the case for all countries that borrow money in their home currency-- monetary policy is handled by the country's central bank. If a country doesn't have independent control over their monetary policy either because they have pegged their currency to a more stable country's currency (lots of places peg the local currency to the US dollar for example) or because they are part of a currency union like the EU, then the country's government can't choose to inflate away their debt because it's denominated in a currency they don't control.