I wouldn't worry about it.
This is from the IRS:Topic No. 420 Bartering Income
Bartering is the exchange of goods or services. A barter exchange is
an organization whose members contract with each other (or with the
barter exchange) to exchange property or services. The term doesn't
include arrangements that provide solely for the informal exchange of
similar services on a noncommercial basis (for example, a babysitting
cooperative run by neighborhood parents). Usually there's no exchange
of cash. An example of bartering is a plumber exchanging plumbing
services for the dental services of a dentist.
The part I bolded explicitly says that a small informal babysitting group isn't a barter exchange.
That saves a lot of tax forms.
The Internet has provided a medium for new growth in the bartering
industry. This growth prompts the following reminder: Barter exchanges
are required to file Form 1099-B, Proceeds From Broker and Barter
Exchange Transactions for all transactions unless an exception
applies.
Publication 525, Taxable and Nontaxable Income
Discusses bartering but the examples have more to do with barter exchanges and small business.
Bartering
Bartering is an exchange of property or services. You must include in
your income, at the time received, the FMV of property or services you
receive in bartering. If you exchange services with another person and
you both have agreed ahead of time on the value of the services, that
value will be accepted as FMV unless the value can be shown to be
otherwise.
Generally, you report this income on Schedule C (Form 1040). However,
if the barter involves an exchange of something other than services,
such as in Example 23, later, you may have to use another form or
schedule instead.
