Your accountant friend is probably right, technically. But possibly not in reality.

The IRS, being human beings, probably don't care. They would probably be annoyed if this arrangement was brought to their attention, because they might actually have to investigate it, creating more work for them and generating virtually no extra tax. And many of the people doing the investigating probably have similar arrangements which they don't want to pay taxes on. The chances of you being investigated for this are pretty much zero.

As a defence against this, which you can present to your accountant friend and the IRS if they should happen to come investigating, is to consider whether there is an actual barter agreement. In other words, do you actually agree that person A will babysit once (or some number of times), and in return person B will babysit some number of times? Are there penalities if one person doesn't fulfil their side of the agreement? If so, barter may enter into it.

If, on the other hand, you just babysit for them when they need it, and they babysit for you when you need it, and nobody keeps track of how many times each person does it, then there isn't a barter element. If there is no record tracking, and no penalties if someone doesn't meet their "agreement" (like you keep babysitting even though you haven't needed them to babysit for you for a while) then that adds weight to the lack of barter.