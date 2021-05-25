0

I'm bit new on Option Trading and want to ask your opinion/strategy on certain situation.

Say, the stock price is $110 and I sold a Put at a strike price $95 and expiry after 60days. After 3 or 4 days, if the stock price comes down to $100, the premium goes very high and exceeds my potential Stop Loss level (say 30% of the premium that I collected), even though there's a good chance that the stock won't reach strike price and the contract would expire worthless. but, before the Expiry date, my unrealized loss is very high already.

In such situation, what would you do? would you close the position considering it crosses the Stop Loss or wait for the chance of the contract to expire worthless?

Thank you in advance.

Improve this question
New contributor
Nazmul Hassan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • "what would you do" is trending towards direct financial advice, which really is off-topic for this site. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
0

AFAIC, selling short puts is appropriate for an investor who is willing to acquire the stock at a lower price (strike price less premium received). If assigned, you get your stock and if not, you earn some income for your effort.

Although you get a larger premium for selling more time (60 days out), you're not taking advantage of the increased rate of time decay closer to expiration and you have reduced your ability to defend your position by rolling down and out for a credit if the underlying moves against you.

I think that risk defined strategies such as spreads are more suited for trader. A short put has an asymmetric risk/reward (small profit, large potential loss) whereas a spread has a more balanced R/R. It also requires less margin and has a higher ROI.

The question boils down to are you an investor or a trader? If it's the latter and your trading strategy includes stop loss parameters then you should adhere to that unless your outlook has changed after the $10 drop.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Nazmul Hassan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.