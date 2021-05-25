You can't trade those indicators directly since they aren't physical instruments, but you can trade things that give you exposure to those indicators.

For example, there are "VIX" ETFs that attempt to track the value of the VIX though derivatives and other instruments. You can also get exposure to volatility of a specific stock or commodity by simply trading options.

For interest rates, you can trade government bonds directly, or funds that hold bonds of various durations depending on what rates you want to track.

CPI can be "traded" through things like inflation-linked bonds (TIPS) that go up and down in value as inflation moves up or down from expected values.

Not sure I've ever seen anything that tracks GDP but I can imaging some sort of OTC instrument that goes up and down in value based on GDP.