I have been looking into xtb/xstation for trading stocks, and when you look there you will find e.g. a symbol SOF.BE which is a stock from some company "Sofina" in Belgium.

Now, when you try to find that stock using that symbol in yahoo finance via the URL https://finance.yahoo.com/lookup, I only get an error "No matching results for 'SOF.BE'".

Does that symbol not exist? Does it only exist for xtb? Does every trading company/service its own set of stock symbols?