As i see, while trading you can look at price charts and trading volume to make some guess of price trend. This may or may not work. But everytime we look at the trends, they are from our local stock exchange. Like for me some stocks have litterly very low trading volume listed on Hamburg Exchange. But at the same time this stock is being actively traded in US exchanges which can be affecting the price in real time, right?

So this means unless you are monitoring the most high volume exchange around the world, you are simply fooling yourself with the parameters you are seeing.

How can we cope with this situation?