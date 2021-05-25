1

I am trying to understand the relations of the entries in a standard income statement, working on this example annual report https://www.alphavantage.co/query?function=INCOME_STATEMENT&symbol=IBM&apikey=demo for fiscal date ending 2019-12-31. So far I 've validated the following by adding the numbers:

GrossProfit = TotalRevenue - costOfRevenue (however, for some reason this doesn't hold for "2020-12-31" where there is a difference of 1000000)

OperatingIncome = GrossProfit - operatingExpenses

OperatingExpenses = sellingGeneralAndAdministrative + researchAndDevelopment + depreciationAndAmortization

But I don't understand other relations such as what would be:

costOfRevenue = costOfGoodsAndServices + ?

Could you provide a comprehensive list of the algebraic relations between the items (including possible exceptions), or guide me to the relevant literature?

