-1

I deposited a check and spent a 700 before knowing it was a scam and I got lured but my bank account isn’t set up to do overdrafts because I’m still consider a minor what will happen??

Improve this question
New contributor
Emmy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Emmy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.