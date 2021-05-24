0

Someone sent me a check via email to deposit in my bank but didn’t ask for confirmation code or anything just wanted me to deposit it as a gift seems legit but I’m scared it might be fraud or scam someone please tell if it’s a scammer activity !!? I have people telling me it’s not because they didn’t ask for a confrontation code or anything

Improve this question
New contributor
Emmy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • Browse the scams tag on this site for lots of reasons why you shouldn't touch this. – glibdud 40 mins ago
  • Does this person have any reason to be sending you a gift? Do they know you? Are they expecting anything in return? – JohnFx 39 mins ago
  • No I met this guy on a website and he just told me he had a lot on his mind so he needed to let it out so basically for a shoulder to cry on he would send me a few bucks – Emmy 20 mins ago

Your Answer

Emmy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.