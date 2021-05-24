Someone sent me a check via email to deposit in my bank but didn’t ask for confirmation code or anything just wanted me to deposit it as a gift seems legit but I’m scared it might be fraud or scam someone please tell if it’s a scammer activity !!? I have people telling me it’s not because they didn’t ask for a confrontation code or anything
Browse the scams tag on this site for lots of reasons why you shouldn't touch this. – glibdud 40 mins ago
Does this person have any reason to be sending you a gift? Do they know you? Are they expecting anything in return? – JohnFx♦ 39 mins ago
No I met this guy on a website and he just told me he had a lot on his mind so he needed to let it out so basically for a shoulder to cry on he would send me a few bucks – Emmy 20 mins ago