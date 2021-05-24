I recently found a sugar daddy who just wanted someone to talk to since he is lonely in exchange for a weekly allowance. We have only been talking a day and he has already sent me a check for over two grand. Before thinking I went ahead and did a mobile deposit into my account, after some consideration I realized this could be a scam and I could get in serious trouble if it is a fake check. I messaged my bank and the federal trade commission just in case. I realized it may be a scam when he asked me to download an app to text his manager on so his manager could send me the check, i received the email with the check from the managers email. They have both asked me for verification that the check was accepted which doesn't make since because i feel like they would see the transaction in their bank account but i still sent the photo being sure to block out my account number and such. They have no information on me except my email, name, and the name of my bank. He seemed really sweet and never brought up a fee or anything else sketchy although he says i should send back some of the money since his check only worked for money over 2 grand. Oh and the check had the name of a company in Ohio and not his own name.