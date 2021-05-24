I'm beginner, When I buy 1 share of a $10 stock, the buying power effect/costs = $10+Commission but in futures, the cost is very different from the quoted price, is futures quoted price different from stocks? and how it is calculated?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I'm beginner, When I buy 1 share of a $10 stock, the buying power effect/costs = $10+Commission but in futures, the cost is very different from the quoted price, is futures quoted price different from stocks? and how it is calculated?