What are those single quotation marks in the price, and how to read them?
1They look like thousand separators (raised to further distinguish them from decimal points?), but the resulting price seems far too high. – chepner 2 hours ago
2I don't see any double quotes in the screenshot. – Flux 1 hour ago
@Flux in the screenshot there isn't but I saw them somewhere – huab 31 mins ago
Cash bonds and futures based on U.S. Treasury securities do not trade in decimal format but in full percentage points, plus fractions of a 1/32 of par value.
(Source: Calculating U.S. Treasury Pricing)
The part after the apostrophe (single quote) is the fractional part of the price.
Let's take the bid price of 10-Year U.S. Treasury Notes Futures (ZN) as an example: 132'205. In decimal: 132 + (20.5 / 32) = 132.640625.
An example used to be provided on ZN's old contract specifications page (June 2018):
For example, 126-16 represents 126 16/32 and 126-165 represents 126 16.5/32.
According to ZN's contract specifications, the minimum price fluctuation of ZN is 1/2 of 1/32 of one point. The smallest increment would result in a decimal price of 132 + ((20.5 + 0.5) / 32) = 132.65625, and the smallest decrement would result in a decimal price of 132 + ((20.5 - 0.5) / 32) = 132.625.
So it's always 3 digits (i.e., really some number of three-hundred-twentieths of par)? Or could more digits be a finer-grained fraction of a thirty-second. (Like, would "132'2065" be 132 + 20.56/32?) – chepner 1 hour ago
@chepner I'm not sure. ZF's minimum price fluctuation is 1/4 of 1/32 of one point, but its quote uses three digits (124'087) instead of four (124'0875). ZT's minimum price fluctuation is 1/8 of 1/32 of one point, but its quote uses three digits (110'131) instead of five (110'13125). I guess three digits for the fractional part is sufficiently unambiguous. – Flux 27 mins ago
Thanks. I found it notationally interesting; don't really care too much about how it works in practice, so didn't think it was worth a separate question on its own :) – chepner 26 mins ago
@Flux in full percentage points, what does double apostrophe mean ? – huab 25 mins ago
1@huab Please post a separate question and include a screenshot that shows the double apostrophe. I'm also interested. :-) – Flux 19 mins ago