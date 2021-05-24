0

What are those single quotation and double quotation marks in the price, and how to read them? enter image description here

    They look like thousand separators (raised to further distinguish them from decimal points?), but the resulting price seems far too high. – chepner 37 mins ago
    I don't see any double quotes in the screenshot. – Flux 29 mins ago
Cash bonds and futures based on U.S. Treasury securities do not trade in decimal format but in full percentage points, plus fractions of a 1/32 of par value.

(Source: Calculating U.S. Treasury Pricing)

Let's take the price of ZN as an example: 132'205. In decimal: 132 + (20.5 / 32) = 132.640625.

According to the contract specifications, the minimum price fluctuation of ZN is 1/2 of 1/32 of one point. The smallest increment would result in a decimal price of 132 + ((20.5 + 0.5) / 32) = 132.65625, and the smallest decrement would result in a decimal price of 132 + ((20.5 - 0.5) / 32) = 132.625.

