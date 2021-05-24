The following appears in Jardine Matheson's 2020 annual report's Financial Review section:

Treasury Policy

The Group manages its exposure to financial risk using a variety of techniques and instruments. The main objectives are to limit foreign exchange and interest rate risks to provide a degree of certainty about costs. The investment of the Group’s cash resources is managed so as to minimise risk, while seeking to enhance yield. Appropriate credit guidelines are in place to manage counterparty risk.

When economically sensible to do so, borrowings are taken in local currency to hedge foreign exchange exposures on investments. A portion of borrowings is denominated in fixed rates. Adequate headroom in committed facilities is maintained to facilitate the Group’s capacity to pursue new investment opportunities and to provide some protection against market uncertainties. Overall, the Group’s funding arrangements are designed to keep an appropriate balance between equity and debt from banks and capital markets, both short and long term in tenor, to give flexibility to develop the business.

[...]