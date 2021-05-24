0

I'm curious what are the possible things that can go wrong with storing half of savings in a single index fund. Specifically, I mean things other than the market going down - these are long term savings and I don't care if there's a few years dip.

Assume that it's AUD 150k of savings in VAN0015AU (vanguard, high growth, diversified).

What classes of risks should I be aware of? (and potentially what other investment types wouldn't have it?)

To phrase it differently, are the reasons / amount thresholds where I should be looking at another place?

Slightly related to What "failure modes" for passive, large index funds? however that one concentrated on the possibility of index itself going down - I'm assuming there's more.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.