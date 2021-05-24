I'm curious what are the possible things that can go wrong with storing half of savings in a single index fund. Specifically, I mean things other than the market going down - these are long term savings and I don't care if there's a few years dip.

Assume that it's AUD 150k of savings in VAN0015AU (vanguard, high growth, diversified).

What classes of risks should I be aware of? (and potentially what other investment types wouldn't have it?)

To phrase it differently, are the reasons / amount thresholds where I should be looking at another place?

Slightly related to What "failure modes" for passive, large index funds? however that one concentrated on the possibility of index itself going down - I'm assuming there's more.