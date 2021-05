Suppose between Sept 20, 2021 and Sept 23, 2021, I travel from Mumbai to Chennai having ticket cost as Rs.6000 and back to Mumbai having ticket cost as Rs.5000. So, while filing LTA for the FY 2021-22 can I claim the ticket costs of both the journeys i.e. total Rs.11000 as Leave Travel Allowance in one calendar year ?

Please help.