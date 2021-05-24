0

I remember reading somewhere the answer to it, but I can't find the resource anymore. It went this way:

  • If people knew something will go up with certainty, they would buy. But no one would sell it to them, since it's going up. Thus, no one would be able to buy.
  • If people knew something will go down with certainty, they would sell. But no one would buy it from them, since it's going down. Thus, no one would be able sell.
  • In the end, nothing would be traded at all.

Is there any literature about it? Is it even true? If possible, please share a link to the resources.

Improve this question
New contributor
Agustín Nieto García is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Your Answer

Agustín Nieto García is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.