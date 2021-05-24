I remember reading somewhere the answer to it, but I can't find the resource anymore. It went this way:

If people knew something will go up with certainty, they would buy. But no one would sell it to them, since it's going up. Thus, no one would be able to buy.

If people knew something will go down with certainty, they would sell. But no one would buy it from them, since it's going down. Thus, no one would be able sell.

In the end, nothing would be traded at all.

Is there any literature about it? Is it even true? If possible, please share a link to the resources.