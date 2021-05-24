My situation is I want to short a stock at 5k, so I market sold the borrowed amount of 1.0ETH @ 5k per share of ETH. Now I want to be able to buy that position either at 4.5k(which will profit me) or get out at 5.1k(which will hurt me) how do I use kucoin, the web version, not the mobile version, to set up this scenario? I tried stop loss but it triggered my stop at 5.1k but never filled because my limit was at 4.5k I'm guessing? I'm not understanding how this works and no tutorials talk about how to do this.

Thank you for your help.