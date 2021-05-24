0

Say I want to invest in the VOO ETF. Where should I do it? I have an account in Interactive Brokers (IB), but they charge $10 every month if I don't have at least $100k in total assets deposited in it, which I definitely don't have. So, I am not too fond of it.

Also, I can't find an option in IB for automating (or Dollar Cost Averaging), say, $100 every month in VOO.

And another point is that I can't find an option to buy fractional shares; so I can't buy $X of anything - I need to buy Y shares of something in IB. Maybe this option is there somewhere if I dig in deep, but I have not found it yet.

So, as a beginner in passive investing, what are the best platforms where I can safely DCA a fixed amount in some broad index fund every month with minimal unnecessary expenses?

Since I'll be doing this for decades, there are certain things I am looking for in the platform:

  • the platform should not go bust in the foreseeable future
  • I should be able to withdraw my money back into my bank account whenever I choose
  • I should be able to add new bank accounts (since I'll likely not have the same bank account for decades)
  • I should be able to login to the platform any time I want, even if I've not logged into it for half a decade (as I'm passively investing)
  • there should not be any issue if I change my country of residence - the platform should just convert the money from my current home currency to USD without any fuss or paperwork
