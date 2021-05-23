How might one perform financial actions which companies as entities aren't allowed to perform, but for which they can be represented by a director or employee? For example, I understand that venture capital investors do not have the name of their firm on the term sheet, it's the name of the particular partner leading that investment for the firm that is put on the term sheet.

Can you really just move cash between company and personal accounts at will? What are the legal ramifications of this?

[edit] Jurisdiction: the US.