I’m sure there is a catch or there is some sophisticated scam (my personal opinion only). How is it possible that one can earn over 9% APY on USDC? There are many platforms offering this. Just on example https://blockfi.com/rates/

This looks too good to be true. With this in mind why doesn’t’ everyone just put their money into USDC and earn a 9%??? I was trying to learn how this works but still dont’ understand. No one on YouTube or google really knows how this works. I deposit $1000 and get $90 as an APY. Where do they get the money from? Also, what is their interest??? Blows my mind