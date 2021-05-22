A widow got a letter from VA about her late husband’s care. If she didn’t misinterpret, it says VA already paid their part and she (her late veteran husband) owes $22,000 more. But if I interpret https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/inpatient-hospital-care correctly, even if VA paid nothing, the hospital charges are limited to $1484 and she pays 20% of what Medicare says the doctor services are worth. When I worked in health care billing I learned that CMS has a list saying what they think each procedure is worth. If the doctor bills two hundred dollars, but the CMS list says it’s worth one hundred, then they pay eighty, she pays twenty, and it is illegal for the doctor to bill her for anything else—he/she must write off the other hundred. But that was several years ago, and it may have changed.

He had dementia, but he went to the hospital for kidney stones. Because of aggressiveness due to dementia, he then went to a psych ward. Total inpatient time was about two weeks. Less than a week after going home, he died. Even though the psych ward was in the same hospital building, is it possible they are considered separate sessions, thereby doubling the deductible? If yes, then Medicare’s official rates for the other services would have to total $95160 for her 20% to be $22000-2968=19032. Total inpatient time was about two weeks. Less than a week after going home, he died.

Is it conceivable for doctors (not the hospital) to do enough in two weeks to charge a single patient almost ten thousand dollars? Am I missing something important?