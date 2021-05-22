When I turned 65, my letter from Medicare had something about reducing the basic Medicare part B premium (currently $148.50) under low income conditions. Since I have V.A., I declined part B and paid little attention to those details.

I haven’t been able to find anything online about a reduction from the basic amount, just an increase. But I know someone whose husband paid $148.50 while she paid $137.50. And both are extremely low income, so if there is a reduction available, they should be/should have been getting it.