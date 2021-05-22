I am trying to make a sentiment analysis of news in Python, does anyone know where can I get historical news titles by date? I would like to get data from 2001~2021. I would prefer it be accessible by API but I could also scrape it.
I know Bloomberg or FactSet are both good resources for historical prices, but might also be a good tool for headline data if they store it the same way they print off daily headlines. Those options are somewhat cost prohibitive though if you are looing for something cheap.