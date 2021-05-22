I have had a bank account since I can remember, which I mainly used for saving money & having a physical card to spend money with. For a long time, this his seemed a logical thing to do as I would get interest over my savings. However, currently the interest is 0% and there is a possibility of it going negative in the future. Therefore, I see no point in using a bank besides for storing my money safely. I do not like the feeling of them using my money to make (lots of) money (e.g. by investing in the weapon industry), while I get nothing in return.

Therefore, I am looking for a way to store large amounts of money safely and stable without others being able to "use" my money. I do not care about interest, I just want to avoid using banks1. What would you recommend? I have considered the following options:

Cash (highly unsafe, but very stable)

Crypto (decently safe, but fluctuating value)

1 I don't mind storing small amounts of money so I can use a physical card, although a full "bank-less" option is preferred.